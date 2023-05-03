BSF knocks down two Pak intruders along Int’l border in Rajasthan

BSF jawans knocked down two Pakistani intruders, who sneaked into India with a huge 3 kg heroin at Barmerwala outpost in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night.

The intruders, whose identities are yet to be confirmed by the Pakistani rangers, were carrying three packets of heroin worth Rs 10 crore in international value in the grey market.

Bodies of the deceased intruders, one above the age of 50 years, and the other of 30-35 years, were kept in a mortuary of the Barmer Government Hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Pal Singh told SNS when contacted.

A flag meeting between the two side border rangers was held today, and the Pakistani rangers were persuaded to identify and receive the bodies which will be returned to them after a postmortem, the Additional SP said.

As the BSF Jawans posted at the Barmerwala border outpost near Gadra Road suspected the intruders’ movement across from Pakistan they challenged them to go back from the fence but under apprehensive situation the BSF jawans opened fire to stop them. Then, both intruders were found dead at the border line, quoting the BSF’s version in their report, the Barmer police said.