BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid from Pakistan, injured intruder crawls back

BSF troops on Thursday morning shot a Pakistani intruder and foiled a bid to smuggle 8 kgs of heroin through the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu division.

The injured smuggler, however, managed to crawl back to Pakistan side of the border.

Bloodstains were spotted near the border fence between India and Pakistan.

A BSF spokesman said; “Today in the early hours , alert BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid through International border in Samba area and a Pakistani intruder was shot and recovered about 8 packets of Narcotics (Heroin) on International border in Samba area.

BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of one person near IB from Pakistan side carrying one bag. Alert BSF troops immediately fired on the intruder and injured him.

On search of the area 8 packets(about 8 kg) of narcotics, likely to be heroin were recovered near IB. Injured smuggler managed to crawl back to Pak side. Blood stains of injured Pak smuggler found”.

Further details were awaited.