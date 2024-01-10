BSF DG reviews security along IB in Jammu

Director General of BSF Nitin Agrawal during his two days visit here on Wednesday visited Ranbirsinghpura and reviewed the security scenario along the international border (IB) in the Jammu Frontier.

He also met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the security situation on the borders of J&K.

IG Jammu Frontier, DK Boora briefed DG BSF at Frontier headquarters covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination by BSF on Jammu IB.

The DG BSF was briefed by Sector Commander and Battalion Commandants on the IB at Ranbirsinghpura. He was informed about operational duties and related aspects troops are facing bravely on the border. The DG BSF was updated about the all round domination strategy of BSF on the IB.

During the visit, he also interacted with jawans and praised them for performing duties with dedication and professionalism.