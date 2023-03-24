Follow Us:
BSF busts LWE ammunition dump in Odisha

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | March 24, 2023 12:59 pm

BSF busts LWE ammunition dump in Odisha (Photo: SNS)

The Border Security Force (BSF) busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Malkangiri district, officials said on Thursday.

“On the basis of specific information about the dump of arms/explosives of Maoist in Balimela Reserve Forest near village Taimal, a special operation was launched by 88 Bn BSF on 23rd March-2023,” said the BSF in an official statement.

The BSF Operational Party successfully recovered a Maoist dump in Balimela RF in the general area between village Lariguda and Taimal under GP-Nakamamudi, PS Chitrakonda, District Malkangiri (Odisha) in AP-OD border, the BSF added in the statement.

The explosive substances recovered from the dump included among other things steel tiffin Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), SBML guns and detonators.

Balimela Reserve Forest has been the safe haven for Maoist outfits since long due to topographical reasons and favourable conducive atmosphere.

The BSF troops and Police are actively operating in the area to curb Maoist menace in the region and create a sense of security among the local people so that Maoists ideology would not spread out anymore.

Recovery of such a huge dump of IEDs, explosives and SBML guns would certainly demoralise the Maoist cadres and their sympathizers, said BSF officials.

