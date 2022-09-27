Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » BSF arrests Pak intruder affiliated to Tehreek-E-Labbaik

BSF arrests Pak intruder affiliated to Tehreek-E-Labbaik

“On 26th September during evening hours alert troops of Border Security Force apprehended a 20 years old Pakistani Intruder Mohmmed Wagas in suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar sector”, an official spokesman said here today.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 27, 2022 4:16 pm

BSF

BSF arrests Pak intruder affiliated to Tehreek-E-Labbaik

BSF jawans arrested a Pakistani intruder having affiliation with Tehreek-E-Eabbaik on the international border along Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar sector yesterday.

“On 26th September during evening hours alert troops of Border Security Force apprehended a 20 years old Pakistani Intruder Mohmmed Wagas in suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar sector”, an official spokesman said here today.

During initial questioning, the accused revealed that he was a follower of “Tehreek-e-Labbaik” and entered India to propagate the ideology of “Tehreek-e-Labbaik”. Md. Wagas hails from Village Karampur, Tehsil Minchinabad, District Bahawalnagar in Pakistan. Intelligence agencies are questioning him to check the actual motive of his intrusion. He is being handed over to the concerned police station in the Sriganganagar district.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

I can work without any post in Congress: Ashok Gehlot
BSF motivates Gen next through celebrations of 75 years of Independence
BSF’s Shillong-Delhi motorcycle rally flagged off