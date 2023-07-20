BRS to raise the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament

Deciding to raise the issue of continuing violence in Manipur in the Monsoon session of Parliament, the BRS made an appeal to all parties across the political spectrum to stand by the North Eastern state.

BRS working president and Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning their inaction and urged them to set aside everything else and use their time and energy to save the burning state.

The BRS decision came after a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and assaulted by a Meitei mob emerged in social media. In a hard-hitting tweet, Rao, popularly known as KTR, drew a comparison of the situation of Manipur with that of Afghanistan under the Taliban treating women and children with disdain. He berated the Union government for watching in “absolute silence” while there was “horrifying violence and complete breakdown of law and order.”

“Where are you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shahji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to Save Manipur,” wrote KTR in his tweet.

He criticised the Union government saying, “Now, in our own country Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing and nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in New India!!”

Soon the BRS party issued a statement saying that their floor leaders and MPs in both Houses will raise the issue of Manipur violence and ensure that the Union government acts decisively and the perpetrators are punished swifty according to law. “We appeal to all parties cutting across the political spectrum to stand with the peace loving people of Manipur who deserve better from their governments,” said the BRS in the statement.

The video clipping of a mob in Manipur parading the two women naked sent shock waves throughout the country. The incident is said to have taken place in May but the video surfaced recently.