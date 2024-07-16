BRS leader K Kavitha admitted to DDU hospital after deterioration of health in Tihar jail

BRS leader K Kavitha has been admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after her health deteriorated in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged since March 15 in connection with the excise policy case.

K Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Later, she was also arrested by the CBI, which is probing the corruption angle in the excise policy case. She is lodged in Tihar Jail under the judicial custody in both the cases.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Kavitha was part of the so called South Lobby, which the probe agency claims received out of turn benefits from the excise policy.

She allegedly paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in exchange of undue favours in the formulation and implementation of the liqour policy.

Kavitha has denied the allegations, terming her arrest illegal. She had also moved a Delhi court, seeking interim bail but the same was rejected by the court.

Delhi CM Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia are also lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the same case.