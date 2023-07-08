BRS and Congress are dynastic, can be fatal for Telangana: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress Party are both dynastic and corrupt, and can be “highly dangerous” for the state.

Addressing a BJP public rally in Warangal after launching development projects, he said the whole country had seen corruption of the dynastic Congress party. Now, the whole of Telangana is witnessing corruption of the dynastic BRS.

“Congress or the BRS, both are fatal for people of the state. People must make efforts to save themselves from both of them,” he said.

Modi said he could see people in the state were disturbed that Telangana could one day get entangled in dynastic rule.

In dynastic systems, he said, the rulers worry only about the future of their children. They are not concerned that if the future of other children in the state or the country, is ruined. People should know that all dynastic parties are founded on corruption, he said.

Attacking Telangana’s BRS Government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, the prime minister said, “KCR government means the most corrupt government.”

Now, it has corruption links in Delhi also, Modi added, referring to the BRS leaders’ alleged links with the Delhi liquor scam.

He said “there was a time when we heard about pacts between two countries or States for development, or for water. For the first time, charges are heard that two political parties and two State Governments have entered into a deal for corruption.”

It is unfortunate that people who fought for Telangana and made sacrifices, had to see such a spectacle, he said.

The prime minister said Telangana’s ruling family, facing stranglehold of investigating agencies for its scams of crores of rupees, is exposed before the public. People should be careful about its attempts to mislead them by adopting new methods, diverting attention, he said.

He said the biggest sin a representative of the people can do is to deceive the trust of its own people. This is what the government of the State has done, the Prime Minister said. People had so many expectations from the government but it has just cheated them in the last nine years.

What the KCR Government has done in the last nine years are just four things and these are, first, abusing Modi and the Government of India, whole day, regularly, employing full “dictionary” in this. Secondly, it has made one family centre of all power, and declaring oneself the owner of Telangana; thirdly, it has destroyed all possibility of the State’s economic development, and fourthly, sunk Telangana in corruption.

There are no projects in Telangana today in which there are no corruption charges, Modi said about the State which is one of the States going to the polls before the next Lok Sabha elections.

There are recruitment scandals, betraying the youth. “I remember the big talk of employment opportunities done during the Telengana struggle days. The youth are paying the biggest price for the open game of corruption. Who does not know about the scams of the State Public Service Commission? The recruitment process is being used to make money by the party leaders,” Mr Modi said.

He said higher education has been destroyed in the State’s 12 universities, ruining the future of the youth; there are 3000 vacancies of teachers in the universities and 15,000 teachers’ vacancies in State schools. Is this not cheating, he said.

The promise for an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 has not been kept, he said. There has been only cheating with people, he said. The Centre is spending large money in the State’s rural areas.

Many parties give false promises before elections but it is not so with the BJP, the Prime Minister said. If it talks of free rations, it is given. In the last nine years, the nation’s standing has gone up in the world with efforts made by the BJP’s Government at the Centre, and this has benefited Telangana also.