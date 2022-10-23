Brilliant people leaving the state as ignorant ones ruling, says Kerala Guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday came out against the statements made by two Kerala ministers- state finance minister K N Balagopal, who the other day said whether a man from UP can understand the educational system of Kerala, and state law minister P Rajeeve, who said that the government will review the actions of the governor.

Hitting back, Governor Khan said that brilliant people are leaving the state because ignorant people are ruling the state.

Speaking at a function in Kochi, Governor Khan said “A wise minister of Kerala has raised the question of how a man from UP can understand the educational system of Kerala. The finance minister whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery is raising the question of whether the governor who is from UP can understand the Kerala education system. Whatever he has said I do not mind. But I would advise him to avoid making the same comment about the honourable judges of the Supreme Court. ”

The Governor was referring to the recent Supreme Court verdict canceling the appointment of Rajashree MS as the vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

Responding to the statement of state law minister P Rajeeve that the government will review the actions of the Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan said only the court has the authority to review his actions

“The law minister says, he is going to review my action. As Governor, I am here to review your actions. They are appointed by me. It means he is not familiar with the provisions of the Constitution and law. Brilliant people go outside because you these ignorants ruling the state,” he said.

“ Who is this law minister who will review my actions,?” he asked, and added that he(the minister) is showing that he is an uneducated man and he has no familiarity with the law.”