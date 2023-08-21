BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet; will tense border hinder talks?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit scheduled to be held from August 22 to 24 in South Africa’s Johannesburg. China’s ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong also expressed confidence that direct talks between Modi and Jinping could be a possibility at the BRICS Summit.

However, neither China nor India has confirmed scheduling any such meeting but kept the window open. If this happens, it would be the first scheduled bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi since the May 2020 border standoff.

The bilateral relations between India and China, the two powerful Asian neighbours have always been marred by border disputes. Despite that, they are still part of several multi-nation groupings including G-20, and do a lot of business together. However, the situation is a little different this time and the 2020 border dispute, which is yet to be fully resolved, can hinder the talks.

Advertisement

Given India’s upcoming general elections and the Opposition’s constant pressure on China’s alleged incursions in the Ladakh region, PM Modi will also like to resolve the ongoing border dispute as early as possible in a conducive environment.

So far, there have been multiple rounds of corps commander-level talks and disengagement of troops has also taken place in areas like Galwan Valley and around the Pangong Tso lake. However, China is not yet ready to restore the status quo in the border area that was before the 2020 standoff.

The talks, however, did pick up some pace in view of the BRICS Summit and the upcoming G20 Meet next month. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, in order to create a conducive environment for the PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting to take place.

While both countries have been reiterating their commitment to peacefully resolve their border issues through dialogue and diplomacy, China’s unreasonable claims on Indian territory are slowing the progress. If the meeting happens, this will be a chance for PM Modi to talk tough and show his “red eyes” to the Chinese premier.