Brazilian woman caught at IGI airport with 866g cocaine worth ₹12.99 cr

The Delhi Customs on Sunday reported the arrest of a 26-year-old Brazilian woman at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Terminal 3, for allegedly smuggling nearly 866 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹12.99 crore in the international market.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) upon her arrival from São Paulo, Brazil. During questioning, she admitted to concealing capsules containing narcotic substances.

Advertisement

Officials stated that during a medical procedure, she expelled approximately 98 capsules. Upon cutting them open, a white powder suspected to be narcotics was discovered. Subsequent testing confirmed it as cocaine.

Advertisement

The passenger has been detained for further investigation to trace her connections under the NDPS Act, 1985. The seized cocaine, along with the concealment materials, has been confiscated.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Customs officials at IGIA arrested two Kashmiri men for attempting to smuggle 10 kg of gold coins worth approximately ₹7.8 crore.