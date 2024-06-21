‘Brass City’ Moradabad to be developed as a vibrant economic hub under UP Master Plan 2031

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced Master Plan 2031 for Moradabad, renowned as ‘Brass City’ (Peetal Nagri), aiming to make every district in the state self-reliant.

This plan aims to ensure the expansion and development of the city while also boosting the identity and export industry of brass handicrafts, which is included in the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intends to develop Moradabad into a vibrant economic hub. A proposal has been mooted to create a handicraft village for artisans associated with the brass industry, besides constructing a mega MSME park, officials here on Friday said.

Advertisement

Additionally, plans are in place to accelerate Moradabad’s industrial development through industrial and logistic parks. Recently, officials presented the Moradabad Master Plan 2031 to the Chief Minister.

The master plan mentions that Moradabad’s current population of 13,14,914 is expected to reach approximately 16,66,404 by 2031. With this growth in mind, the plan aims to establish a strong economic foundation to meet future needs and enhance socio-cultural and physical infrastructure.

Additionally, the plan aims to promote sustainable and planned development while conserving the city’s environment. Emphasis is also being laid on strengthening the traffic plan, which includes provision for a 60-metre-wide ring road for traffic decongestion. Furthermore, a 36-metre-wide industrial corridor will be developed to connect the SEZ outside the development area with the industrial area within the city.

The report presented to the Chief Minister outlines plans for the construction of a Handicraft Village, a Mega MSME Cluster, an Industrial Logistic Park, a Knowledge City, and a Medicity in Moradabad.

Additionally, it includes the establishment of Uttar Pradesh State University on 55 acres. For industrial needs, there are proposals for a Skill Development Centre, an Auditorium and Convention Centre for exporters and investors, a Mega Township named ‘Shivalik’ on 1,200 hectares, an industrial and mixed-use on 130 hectares, and a modern residential township on 50 hectares.

Further proposals include a Sports City, an AYUSH Park, a Sugarcane Processing Cluster, a Cattle Colony, a Fish Market, and a Transport Hub. For Mater Plan 2031, currently, there are short-term projects worth Rs 18,017 crore, medium-term projects worth Rs 13,027 crore, and long-term projects worth Rs 10,749 crore being implemented in Moradabad.

It is worth mentioning that Moradabad, known as the Brass City, showcases designs on its brass products that reflect the culture, heritage, history, and diversity of the region to the world. The patterns and designs used to decorate these objects are inspired by various sources, ranging from Hindu deities to paintings of the Mughal period. Brass products from Moradabad are exported globally.