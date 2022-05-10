BPSC exam paper leak: CM Nitish Kumar says guilty won’t be spared

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary exam paper leak.

“We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. An enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be punished,” Kumar told the media persons in Patna. Union Minister’s remarks came after the Bihar Lokasewa Commission’s 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was cancelled on Sunday due to paper leaks. The investigation was then transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the paper leak after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.

The panel was given 24 hours to submit its first report. But a few hours later, the commission announced that the panel has submitted its report and announced the cancellation.

Notably, over six lakh candidates were to sit for the Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday.