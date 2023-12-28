Boom barriers, CCTVs, scanners: Ayodhya’s Ram temple beefs up security

Preparations are in full swing for the mega consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya which will be attended by thousands of VVIP guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister has been specially invited to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum santorum of the temple.

Meanwhile, the temple authority has ensured extensive arrangements for the safety and security of those visiting the place. Several hi-tech equipment, including scanners, CCTVs and boom barriers, have been installed in the temple premises.

Speaking about the security of the temple, C K Srivastava, general manager, Government Construction Corporation Uttar Pradesh, said, “For the security of Ayodhya Ram temple, we have installed different safety features. We have used under vehicle scanner which will check if the vehicle is carrying any objectionable thing.”

“We are also using boom barriers…We are doing these arrangements as per the availability of the sites…We have installed CCTVs at four sides,” he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the construction of the Ram temple, had recently released a video of the ongoing work. The video showed labourers giving finishing touch to temple complex, which is being built in the traditional Nagara style.

It boasts a width of 250 feet and a height of 161 feet. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high, adorned with 392 pillars and 44 gates. The construction of the first floor is likely to be completed a few days before the January 22 consecration ceremony.