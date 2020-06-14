Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is famous for his role in former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s biopic commits suicide on Sunday, police said.

The actor was 34 years old and has given outstanding performance in movies like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, PK, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others.

According to the reports, the actor was living alone at his Mumbai residence during the lockdown.

Police has reached at his house and the reason for his act is not known yet.

According to the reports, police have informed that the actor hung himself in his Bandra home.

The post-mortem reports are awaited

It was also reported that the actor wasn’t feeling well for a few days.

Not only the film industry, but the nation was left in shock after the news of the demise of such a promising actor.

One of the users on Twitter posted a clip from his recent release Chhichhore where the actor is seen consoling a child saying not to lose hope when failed, and take such steps.

 