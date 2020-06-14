Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is famous for his role in former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s biopic commits suicide on Sunday, police said.

The actor was 34 years old and has given outstanding performance in movies like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, PK, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others.

According to the reports, the actor was living alone at his Mumbai residence during the lockdown.

Police has reached at his house and the reason for his act is not known yet.

According to the reports, police have informed that the actor hung himself in his Bandra home.

The post-mortem reports are awaited

It was also reported that the actor wasn’t feeling well for a few days.

Not only the film industry, but the nation was left in shock after the news of the demise of such a promising actor.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Sad to learn about demise of a young actor #SushantSinghRajput

He was doing so well ..why had he to go .. — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 14, 2020

Absolutely shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #SushantSinghRajput . May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to family members to bear this loss. 2020 has been a tough & terrible year and let's all pledge to support each other as much as possible. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें – सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 14, 2020

One of the users on Twitter posted a clip from his recent release Chhichhore where the actor is seen consoling a child saying not to lose hope when failed, and take such steps.

One Who Taught Us Not To Commit Sucide In Chhichhore Movie, Has Committed Sucide. RIP, You Will Be Missed 💔😞#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/fxts12Yzu3 — गौतम 🙂 (@Belike_Gautam) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear of #SushantSinghRajput so much life in him, wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this.

May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 14, 2020

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020