Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja found in Haryana canal

The police have recovered the body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead inside a Gurugram hotel, from a Haryana canal.

The body, according to police, was thrown in the canal in Punjab and it drifted to Haryana.

On January 2, Pahuja was killed at a Gurugram hotel. The CCTV footage from the hotel recovered by police showed two men dragging her body out of the hotel and put it in a car.

Since then, police was trying to find the body, which has now been sent for the post-mortem.

The development comes days after Balraj Gill, one of the accused who allegedly dumped the body, was arrested earlier this week.

Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him.