Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja found in Haryana canal

The police have recovered the body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead inside a Gurugram hotel, from a Haryana canal.
The body, according to police, was thrown in the canal in Punjab and it drifted to Haryana.
On January 2, Pahuja was killed at a Gurugram hotel. The CCTV footage from the hotel recovered by police showed two men dragging her body out of the hotel and put it in a car.
Since then, police was trying to find the body, which has now been sent for the post-mortem.
The development comes days after Balraj Gill, one of the accused who allegedly dumped the body, was arrested earlier this week.
Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him.
According to the police, the accused took Pahuja’s body towards Patiala and reportedly threw it in the canal somewhere in Punjab.
Divya Pahuja was shot dead allegedly by the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh. She was in jail for seven years for her alleged role in the fake encounter of Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli in 2016.
Pahuja’s family has alleged that Abhijit Singh had called her to hotel and killed her on directions from Gadoli’s family.
Besides Gill, police has already arrested main accused Abhijit Singh, Hemraj and Omprakash in the case.
According to reports, Pahuja was allegedly blackmailing Singh with some obscene videos of him that she possessed.
He had asked her to delete the videos but she allegedly refused, leading to her murder. A further probe in the case is underway.
