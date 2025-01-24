Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra; 1 dead, rescue ops underway

At least one person was killed and several others are feared trapped following a blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara on Friday.

According to PRO defence Nagpur, “The rescue and medical teams are deployed for survivors, and rescue is underway.”

The explosion caused a roof collapse, leaving several workers trapped beneath the debris.

Talking about the incident, Bhandara District Collector Sanjay Kolte said, “After the accident blast in Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar Bhandara, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, rescue operation is currently underway. A roof has collapsed, which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of 12 people are reported to be there, out of which two people have been rescued.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his concern and paid tributes to the worker who lost his life in the blast.

“There are reports that 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in the explosion in ordnance factory in Bhandara district. According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died. Five workers have been safely evacuated. The district collector and the Superintendent of Police are at the spot, and all kinds of help are being provided. SDRF and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations,” he said.

“The district administration is leading the rescue operation in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the one person who has lost his life in the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway and efforts are ongoing to extract the remaining trapped workers.