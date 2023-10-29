Kerala: Multiple blasts at Christian prayer meet, one killed, several injured; NIA team at spot

One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after multiple blasts rocked Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam on Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the first blast took place at around 9 am in the morning, and was followed by more explosions.

Around 2,000 people were attending the Jehovah’s Witnesses – a Christian prayer meet – when the blasts rocket the convention centre. Today was the last day of the three-day prayer meet that began on October 27.

Terming the incident “very unfortunate”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all top officials have been rushed to Ernakulam and that they are investigating the matter to collecting more details.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation,” the Kerala CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery https://t.co/hir8k808v2 pic.twitter.com/305HuzA4gg — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation after multiple explosions took place at the convention Centre.

The home minister has also instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the NSG to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident, reported ANI.

The area of the blast site has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed at the blast site. Ambulances were also seen ferrying injured persons.

The nature of the blast was not immediately known, but some eyewitnesses speculated it could be a targeted attack. The incident comes a day after a Hamas leader virtually participated in a pro-Palestine supporters rally in Kerala and called on people to hit the streets against Israel’s war in Gaza.