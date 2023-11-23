BJP’s Nishikant Dubey hits out at Moitra by referring to LS confidentiality rule

In a fresh attack on TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday quoted a confidentiality rule of the Lok Sabha which says that when an MP asks a question, he gets the answer one hour before the commencement of Parliament which in turn affects the stock market.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts.

In a post in Hindi on X, the BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, said, “This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only. Because when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company.

“Ups and downs in the country’s security, playing with economic and security due to getting premature information about its relations with other countries. Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and tell the accused corrupt MP? example of theft and embezzlement,” he said.

“Parliament is the temple, the center of defense of democracy. When it becomes the center of some corrupt MPs who sell their conscience for some money, then the foreign powers justify them with some media PR. The reality is that the MPs and their only allies who are selling the conscience of the Parliament are You get your salary from the same, you can use it. Any MP who takes help from 10 people is illegal,” he added.

In her first-ever public statement on Moitra, who is under the scanner over the cash-for-query allegations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said expelling the party MP would make her popular for three months.

“They (BJP) plan to expel Mahua. This will make her popular for three months. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will be saying outside. She will hold press conferences every day and speak outside. What difference will it make?” Banerjee said on Thursday while addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.