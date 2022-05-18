BJP’s National Executive meet in Jaipur, PM Modi to address virtually on May 20

To give a befitting reply to the Congress’ Nav-Sankalp Shivir’s resolution held at Udaipur last week and show its strength as Opposition in Rajasthan, BJP will hold its national executive meet here beginning with the arrival of its President JP Nadda on May 19, and the PM Narendra Modi’s virtual address on May 20.

“Congress government has miserably failed on all fronts, especially on law and order, and lagging behind the all-round development based on the Centre’s schemes and plans”, Arun Singh, its national general secretary, and in charge of Rajasthan affairs told a press conference here on Wednesday.

“The BJP ruled states are implementing the Modi government’s yojna being run of poor people but lacking in Rajasthan. This meeting would take up this issue for discussion, how to popularise Modi’s Sanklap-Yojna-Bhawana in masses”, he pointed out.

Getting energy and enthusiasm from the participants after this Chintan-Manthan Executive Meeting, the Gehlot’s government’s countdown would begin, and the party would get ready to win Rajasthan Assembly polls-2023 by 2/3 majority next year”, Singh claimed.

The party would have brainstorming sessions over strengthening the organisation ahead of assembly polls in several states later this year, the next year in 2023, and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he said.

Nadda, who will land at the Jaipur International Airport tomorrow afternoon, will be given a warm welcome by the party workers by holding placards and posters on a stretch of road where 75 special gates have been erected to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he along with state president Satish Poonia said.

BJP’s former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Arjun Munda, and other organisation office bearers would attend the two days deliberations on May 20 & 21.

The meeting would also discuss probable candidates for Rajya Sabha polls slated on June 10 on 57 seats including 4 in Rajasthan, the party sources said.

Later in the evening, the BJP held a core group meeting chaired by Singh, Vasundhra Raje, G C Kataria, and RSS in charge of Chandra Shekhar at the party office.