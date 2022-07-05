BJP’s disciplinary committee questions “appointment” of terrorist

Having landed in a serious controversy following the photos of a Pakistan-backed LeT terrorist with top BJP leaders surfacing on social media, party’s disciplinary committee, on Tuesday, sought explanation on the issue from President of the Minority Morcha.

The three-member disciplinary committee of the BJP headed by Sunil Sethi fired a notice to Shiekh Bashir, President, Miniority Morcha, J&K BJP, asking him to submit his explanation within 48 hours as to how the terrorist, Talib Hussain, was appointed an official of the Morcha.

The notice read: “It has come to the notice of Disciplinary Committee that a letter is circulating in media which indicates that you had appointed one Talib as an official of Minority Morcha who has been found involved in terror activities . On enquiry it is found that neither such appointment was authorized by Party President nor it was issued by Media Cell of Party who is central monitoring unit of party in Jammu Kashmir.

“You are directed to explain your position on above issue within 48 hours. Please clarify whether you have issued order in favour of a person who is not even primary member of party as per official records and without checking credentials of the person. If issued, please explain circumstances in which order was issued. Your act of indiscipline, if order is issued by you, has brought adverse publicity to party and is against the National interest. Your reply should reach Disciplinary Committee within 48 hours positively failing which appropriate action will be recommended against you to Party President.”

It is worth mentioning that a letter dated 9 May, 2022 is in circulation on social media according to which Shiekh Bashir had appointed Talib Hussain as in-charge of the IT and Social Media of the Minority Morcha for the Jammu division.

The photos of the terrorist with prominent BJP leaders are viral on social media.

The terrorist, Talib Hussain, was in contact with his handlers in Pakistan while masterminding serial blasts in the Rajouri district, according to ADGP Mukesh Singh.

Hussain was captured by villagers in Reasi along with another terrorist and war-like stores of arms and ammunition were recovered from him.