BJP’s Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament (MP) from Ambala Rattan Lal Kataria, 72, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness.

Kataria, who served as a Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment between May 2019 and July 2021, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ambala in 1999, 2014 and 2019.

A prominent Dalit face of the BJP, Kataria also served as the party’s Haryana unit chief from 2000 to 2003. He was also a minister in the Haryana government.

Kataria is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. His last rites will be held at Manimajra here in the afternoon.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kataria will be remembered for his rich contribution to public service.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid last respects to Kataria at his Panchkula residence today and extended sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Khattar said the demise of Kataria is an irreparable loss to the state politics and the party. The CM said Kataria was cremated with full State Honours and a one-day state mourning has been declared on his demise.