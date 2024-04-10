BJP workers protest against Kejriwal, demands his resignation; several detained

Stepping up its attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday held massive protests, demanding his resignation after Delhi High Court dismissed his plea against ED arrest in the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the now-scrapped Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22.

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters gathered near the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on DDU Marg here and raised slogans against the jailed chief minister.

The Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters and detained several BJP workers.

Advertisement

The BJP has been demanding Kejriwal’s resignation since March 21 when he was arrested by the central probe agency in the case.

However, after Delhi High Court’s order upholding his arrest by the ED, the saffron party has intensified its resignation demand.

“…Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign from the position of CM, a government cannot be run from jail as the protocols of jail do not allow that. If Arvind Kejriwal does not offer his resignation letter, then the law will take its own course,” said LoP Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that after the High Court order, it is time for Kejriwal to resign as chief minister. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva echoed his senior colleague’s comments and asked the Delhi CM to step down.

However, the AAP has rejected BJP’s demand and challenged the High Court’s judgment in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail in the same case, said that if Kejriwal resigns, the BJP will finish the Aam Aadmi Party.

“…If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then these people will finish the Aam Aadmi Party. Our ministers will be put in jail. Punjab’s CM, ministers will be put in jail and then they will ask for his resignation. They will put MK Stalin, Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav in jail,” he said.

The AAP has termed the alleged liquor policy scam “a biggest political conspiracy” against CM Kejriwal.