BJP worker is a symbol of trust among common people in the country: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra to dedicate himself for the service of the people is the reason why every BJP worker is working with full commitment to implement his vision by becoming a symbol of trust among the common people in the country.

We are also building the future of the coming generations within the new India, he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Saharanpur in favor of BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal and Kairana candidate Pradeep Chaudhary, congratulated millions of workers on the holy land of Mother Shakumbhari on the foundation day of BJP.

CM said that Saharanpur is the number one Lok Sabha of Uttar Pradesh. He expressed hope that this sequence will be seen in the election results also.

CM said that we are fortunate that we have seen a changing India. We are seeing an India which is being known on the global stage as a global leader and for its world class infrastructure.

This India is giving the world a model of development and poor welfare programme. This model of India is giving guarantee of livelihood and respect to faith to the youth. Earlier, under the leadership of PM Modi, there is no hindrance in doing that work which people used to hesitate in discussing.

CM said the world has acknowledged that terrorism is a challenge. There must be freedom from this. Under the guidance of PM Modi, India will lead the world to deal with this challenge.

CM said that Modi ji has given us the concept of developed India in Amritkal. A new debate has started in the country. Every vote of the public can prove to be helpful in changing the destiny and picture of the country. Its basis is the continuous changes that have taken place in the country after 2014.

” Let us vote not on the basis of caste-sect, appeasement or any ideology, but for the concept of developed India and the bright future of the future generation, so that we all will see the concept of developed India coming true under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.