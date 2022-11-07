BJP woman MLA turns sholay movie’s ‘Veeru’ against police slackness in Bundi district

Forty-four year old Sholay film’s Veeru tactic is still popular as a BJP Woman MLA stepped up on a water tank’s stairs and started ‘sit in’ against the Rajasthan Police’s slackness to nab culprits in Bundi district since this afternoon.

Chandrakanta Meghwal, the BJP Woman legislator of Keshoraipatan constituency, stepped up the stairs of the over head water tank with local party leaders in Kapren town demanding arrest of thieves who committed theft and fled with a booty worth Rs.20 lakh from an ornament shop in the very town on October 30.

Despite the senior district officers and cops of Bundi district tried her to come down by assuring to arrest the accused at the earliest, but she was adamant that the top state officials shall make an assurance, Additional SP Bundi Kishori Lal told SNS when contacted.

Hundreds of villagers and electronic media persons have gathered around the over head water tank, though the police were making all efforts to maintain law and order, and safer get down of the legislator, Addl SP said.

“The investigation in the theft case is underway, and the police are anticipating the arrest of accused soon, this we have assured to the MLA and the party leaders, bout ten who are sjtting with her and supporting the protest”, he said.