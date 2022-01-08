BJP welcomes announcement of poll dates

BJP President J P Nadda today welcomed the announcement of the schedule for the assembly elections in five states.

”I appeal to all BJP workers to participate in this important electoral exercise by following the Election Commission’s guidelines on Covid,” he tweeted.

Nadda expressed confidence that the BJP would get the people’s blessings in the assembly elections and come to power to take development work to greater heights.

‘Dus March ko inquilab hoga, Uttar Pradesh mein badlaav hoga (revolution will take place on March 10, there will be a change in Uttar Pradesh,” Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted soon after the announcement of the poll dates. Counting of votes in the assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 10.