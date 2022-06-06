BJP wants law, Nitish wants education to curb population

Amid mounting pressures from the BJP leaders for bringing population-control laws, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, cited the example of China to highlight how legislating laws won’t serve any purposes. Rather, he laid emphasis on educating the female class for bringing down the fertility rate.

The chief minister said a study conducted by his government had found a significant relationship between the fertility rate and female education. “We had conducted a study in 2012-13 which brought forth a significant result. It found higher the literacy rate among girls, lower the fertility rate,” the chief minister said.

Based on this study, the chief minister added, the state government has now focused its attention on providing education to the girls. It was the result of this effort that the fertility rate in the state has now come down to 3 (three) from 4.3. “We are now working hard to bring it further down to 2 (two) in the next 5-7 years,” the chief minister told the media on the sidelines of the weekly Junta Durbar today.

Refusing to fall into any controversy, the chief minister said legislating laws won’t serve any purpose and cited the example of China how the situation had turned disastrous post imposition of the population control law. “During my weeklong trip to China some time ago, I tried to personally know about this law but what I gathered from the local people was very shocking. Those who had one child were not being taken care of properly. So, this will bring serious trouble in the future,” the chief minister said, adding bringing laws to control the population won’t help any much.

The chief minister rather wants to put more focus on raising the literacy rate among girls and providing more education to them. “I am sure the fertility rate will automatically come down once the girls are well educated and that’s why our government is paying more attention to educating the girls,” he said.

The chief minister’s observation is in sharp contrast to that of the BJP leaders who want to bring in some harsh laws for population control. Only last week, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said a law to tame the population boom would be brought soon. “It (population law) will be brought soon, don’t worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken then the rest too (will be taken),” the minister had told the media in Raipur last week.

BJP leader and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh have also been constantly demanding legislation for population control. Describing stabilisation of the population as very essential for the development of the country, Singh said, “China produces 10 children on an average in a minute, whereas in our country we give birth to 31-33 children in a minute. Population control law is very important”.

He already has supported the population control measures on the pattern of the UP government. The UP government policy 2021-2030 is aimed at bringing down the reproductive rate to 2.1 percent by 2026 and 1.9 percent by 2030, media reports have said.

India is expected to add nearly 273 million people to its population between by 2050, a UN report said in 2019, forecasting that the country will cross China as the world’s most populous country by 2027. India will remain the most populated country through the end of the current century, the report said. In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion and China 1.43 billion, according to the UN figures.