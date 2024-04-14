BJP unveils manifesto, says no difference between what we say and what we do

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its election manifesto, known as ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who led the manifesto committee, said, “We have realised all Sankalp. There is no difference between what we say and what we do..” He referred to the abrogation of Article 370, and the inauguration of the Ram temple as a few examples of the Sankalp.

The manifesto was released in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other leaders.

BJP chief Nadda said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, we pay tribute to him. We all know that he fought for social justice. Following his path, the BJP always fought for social justice.”

For making this manifesto, the BJP had amassed over 1.5 million recommendations, with 4,00,000 originating from the NaMo app and 1.1 million submitted via videos.