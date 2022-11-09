BJP to intensify campaign for MCD polls from Thursday

The Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified campaign through its ‘Election War Room’ for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. From Thursday, November 10, two national spokespersons are going to enter the Delhi BJP’s election campaign.

With this, the party’s election campaign is expected to gain momentum. This time around, the party has made a new experiment of forming a separate ‘Namo Cyber Warriors’ while doing a new experiment.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that from Thursday, party’s national spokespersons Sambit Patra and Gaurav Bhatia will come to the Delhi BJP office and address a press on various issues. For the corporation elections, many national leaders of the BJP have come to the Delhi BJP office now and have joined the electoral battle with participation in various programs.

Among the leaders who will campaign for the party include the names of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Although Sambit Patra visited the Delhi BJP office several times in the past and addressed the press, after the commencement of the process of corporation elections, he and Puri have been engaged for the first time.