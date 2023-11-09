BJP stages protest outside JD(U) office, demands Nitish Kumar’s resignation

The Delhi unit of the BJP for the second consecutive day staged a protest here on Thursday against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his objectionable remarks on the role of women’s education in population growth, and demanded his resignation.

A large number of BJP workers and leaders of the ‘Purvanchal Morcha’ under the leadership of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, demonstrated in front of the Janata Dal (United) office at the Jantar Mantar against the statement of Kumar.

Notably, the Bihar Chief Minister on Wednesday apologised for his remarks amid widespread condemnation from various quarters, including political parties and rights bodies.

Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva said, “It is not possible to compensate for the insult to women by merely pretending to apologise for such a disgusting statement. The struggle will continue till Nitish Kumar resigns.”

Taking a swipe at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, the Delhi BJP chief said, “On one hand, the prime minister is increasing the pride of India’s women power by getting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill passed (in Parliament), while on the other hand, the important leader of the ‘arrogant’ INDI Alliance is insulting the mothers and sisters in the temple of democracy.”

On Wednesday, Sachdeva staged a protest against the chief minister near the Bihar Bhawan.

Kumar had made the remarks on the floor of the House in Bihar Assembly during the tabling of the caste census report on Tuesday.