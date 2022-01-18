BJP slams Congress, SP for spreading ‘hatred’ ahead of UP polls

Hitting out against opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Tuesday accused them of spewing venom against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and joining hands with elements engaged in spreading hatred against a particular community ahead of the ensuing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Firing a salvo against Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi at a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused her of seeking the support of and then joining hands with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had reportedly warned of ‘blood bath’ during anti-CAA protests last year.

Patra said it came as a surprise that the AICC official tweeter handle posted pictures of Priyanka Vadara with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan along with a comment that the latter was during a recent meeting with Priyanka Gandhi announced his party’s support to the Congress for the ensuing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leader said that recently media showed a video of Tauqeer Raza Khan spewing poison against the majority community. Patra further alleged that Khan had reportedly said that if his youth brigade were to be handed over the reins of the law of order then the majority community will have no space to live in this country. “This is the height of hatred,” Patra said adding, “The Congress takes the support of such parties. This is nothing new for the Congress party.”

Sambit Patra said whether it was joining hands with Welfare Party run by Jammat-e-Islami in Kerala, SDPI in Karnataka, or with the Indian Secular Front of Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal, Congress party has always been with them. He said with this the alleged ‘radical syndicate’ of the Congress party had stood exposed before the country.

The BJP spokesperson said that in all these, the Congress was not alone as it was locked in a competition with the Samajwadi Party (SP). He said the BJP had raised a voice against the SP leader from Kairana Nahid Hassan who had earlier spoken against the majority community and was currently behind the bars for allegedly masterminding the Hindu exodus from Kairana after he had asked his fellow community members not to buy anything from shops owned by the majority community.

Accusing the SP of giving tickets to people known to be staunch opponents of majority Hindus, Patra alleged that whether it was Congress or SP, the aim of the ‘radical syndicates’ is to foment riots, scare and divide the majority community and carry on with the family politics.

“Such is their hatred that they don’t even spare the Prime Minister,” Sambit Patra said referring to the remarks by Congress Maharashtra unit head Nana Patole on Monday that he can ‘beat’ and ‘abuse’ Prime Minister Modi (which he later denied).

Patra charged that some political parties were promoting hatred and the kind of language used against Modi in Punjab. He accused the Congress party of doing an ‘experiment’ with the Prime Minister’s security. “The way the Prime Minister’s security came under fire in Punjab, his security was breached, ‘woh prayog tha (it was an experiment), saiyyog nahi tha (not a coincidence),” the BJP spokesperson further alleged.