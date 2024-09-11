BJP Sikh Prakoshth protests outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence

The Sikh Prakoshth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday protested outside the official residence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over his statement on Sikh community.

The Sikh Prakosth is a wing of the saffron party, which works for addressing issues related to the Sikh community and engaging with the Sikh voters.

Speaking at the protest, BJP leader RPN Singh stated, “Rahul Gandhi should apologise over his remak against the Sikh community on foreign land”.

The agitators were holding placards which read “Why does Rahul Gandhi defame Sikhs when abroad, shame on you”.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi made a remark about the religious freedom in the country during his visit to the United States.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora in Washington DC, Gandhi said, “We have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial.”

Asking a person wearing a turban who was present in the hall what his name is, he said, “The fight is about whether he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”