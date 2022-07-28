BJP seeks Sonia’s apology for Congress leader’s remark on Murmu

Calling the Congress “anti-constitution, anti-women and anti-tribal”, the BJP has sought an apology from the party’s president, Sonia Gandhi, on Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the remark unfortunate. He pointed out the seriousness of the “unconstitutional” remark as has been used by the Leader of the Opposition against the newly-elected President, Droupadi Mumru, who has risen from the grassroots level to the position after a great struggle.

“Such derogatory remarks against the President of the country will not be tolerated,” he asserted, adding that earlier Congress leader Ajoy Kumar had stated that Mumru represents ‘evil philosophy’.

Terming it not only an attack on the constitution of the country, but on the women and the entire tribal community, he said since Sonia Gandhi appointed Chowdhury as the Leader of Opposition, she should apologise for his remark.

The BJP spokesman accused the Congress party of trying to protect their national president Sonia Gandhi in the Enforcement Directorate case.

Speaking on the Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov to mark the 75-years of Independence, Patra said that the entire country is in a celebratory mode and national flag will be hoisted on around 18 lakh houses in Himachal Pradesh from 13 August to 15 August under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’.

“Although Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov is an initiative of the government launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will work as a partner to make it a success,” he added.