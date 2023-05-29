BJP retains two council seats in by-election in UP

The Ruling BJP has retained both the seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election for which were held. The counting for the elections was held on Monday.

Officials here said that Padamsen Chowdhary and Manvendra Singh were declared elected, defeating their Samajwadi Party rivals.

In the first bypoll, BJP’s Padamsen Chowdhary got 279 votes and SP’s Ramkaran polled 116 votes while one vote was rejected.

In the second seat, BJP candidate Manvendra Singh received 280 votes while SP’s Ramjatan polled 116 votes.

Three SP MLAs did not vote as two of them were in jail and a third, Manoj Paras, was ill.

In the elections, Raja Bhaiya’s party supported BJP candidates while Om Prakash Rajbhar’s party also voted for BJP candidate. However, SP and RLD alliance remained strong while Congress and BSP members did not vote.

A total of 396 out of 403 MLAs of the state exercised their franchise.