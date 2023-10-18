BJP releases second list of candidates for Mizoram elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Mizoram elections.

The party has selected the following individuals to contest in the forthcoming General Elections for the legislative assembly:

F Vanhmingthaga for the Tuirial (ST) constituency.

R Lalthangliana for Kolasin (ST).

Judy Zohmingliani for Tuivawl (ST).

Dr Zonuntluanga for Chalfilh (ST).

Chawnghmingthanga for Aizawl North-III (ST).

F Lalremsangi for Aizawl South-I (ST).

B Suanzalang for 21 Lengteng (ST).

K Vanialruati for 26 Serchhip (ST).

T. Biaksailova for 33 Lunglei South (ST).

BJP’s Mizoram state president Vanlalhmuaka said the party does not expect to secure a majority government in the upcoming elections. He clarified that the BJP has not formed any pre-poll alliances and that decisions regarding potential alliances will be made by the central authority after the elections.

Vanlalhmuaka also emphasised that no single party is likely to achieve a majority government.