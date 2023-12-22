BJP office-bearers meet to discuss strategy for LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a two-day meeting of the BJP’s national office bearers commenced on Friday at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting, which was held to discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May next year, was chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda and was attended by other party leaders, state chiefs, general secretaries, in-charges and other office-bearers.

According to sources, the results of assembly polls held last month were reviewed at the meeting.

The BJP won in three of the five states in a major boost to its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. While drawing out campaign programmes, the party is expected to give special focus to southern states.

The sources said the party discussed strategy for Lok Sabha polls in the light of efforts by INDIA alliance parties to contest the polls together.

The meeting is also expected to review the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, they said, adding that there will also be a discussion on training of elected representatives and mocha activities.

The meeting began a day after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 4, was adjourned sine die on December 21. The Session provided 14 sittings spread over a period of 18 days.