BJP National Executive Meet: May 19-21: Nadda’s arrival

Overwhelmed by receiving a fabulous and floral reception on his arrival from the International airport to a five-star hotel in Amber here, BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday said the public has made up their minds to say ‘Alvida’ (adieu) to the present Gehlot government in Rajasthan in next assembly polls-2023.

Later tonight Nadda is scheduled to address the party’s national general secretaries. PM Narendra Modi will hold a virtual address for the national executive members.

On May 20, after PM’s virtual address to the national executive where he is expected to give ‘an election mantra’, there would be four different sessions till 6 pm.

On May 21, the party’s state organisational secretaries (Sangathan Mantri) will be addressed by Nadda with a special reference to Rajasthan where the assembly poll is due in December 2023. Party would come into election mode and make a plan to connect every election booth with voters.

The party is also likely to think about probable candidates for RS Biennial Polls slated on June 10 on 57 seats in 10 states including four in Rajasthan.