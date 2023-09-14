BJP MPs issued a whip to attend Lok Sabha and support Bills

As the Lok Sabha is set to take up several important Bills during its coming session from 18th to 22nd September, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party has issued a three-line whip to party MPs to attend House proceedings on all days and support the Government.

Among the Bills coming up before the Lok Sabha are the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on 3rd August last and laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on 4th August.

The Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 10th August.

Advertisement

These two Bills will be taken up by the Lok Sabha after they are passed by the Rajya Sabha and laid on the table of the Lok Sabha during the coming session.

The three-line whip of the BJP Parliamentary Party said: “All BJP Members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September 2023.”

“All Members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout on all the five days i.e. from Monday, 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September 2023 and support the Government’s stand,” the Whip issued by BJP’s Chief Whip (Lok Sabha) Rakesh Singh said.

The first item on the agenda of the first day of the coming session from 18th September is a discussion on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings.”

A Lok Sabha Bulletin said “Members are informed that on 18th September, 2023, besides other formal business like laying of papers etc., a Discussion will be held on the subject “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings.”