Swapan Dasgupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after the Trinamool Congress(TMC) cited constitutional rule which says that say a nominated member of the upper house cannot join a political party.

Swapan Dasgupta has sent his resignation with the request that it is accepted by tomorrow. His term was till April 2022.

Swapan Dasgupta has been nominated by the BJP from the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in Hoogly district.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday tweeted that a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha can be disqualified if the person joins a political party after six months from the oath.

She tweeted, “Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP.”

In another tweet, Moitra said, “As of today, Dasgupta remains nominated and not a member of the BJP.”

According to the constitutional rules, a nominated member of a House ‘shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat.’

Swapan Dasgupta had welcomed his nomination and tweeted, “Honoured to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwar — a centre of Bengal’s cultural heritage. I look forward to the campaign for a new, vibrant Sonar Bangla.”

He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Narendra Modi government in April 2016.

West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.