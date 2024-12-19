BJP MP Pratap Sarangi injured in chaos outside Parliament, alleges ‘push’ from Rahul Gandhi

An ugly scuffle broke out in Parliament premises on Thursday in which BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was seriously injured. The injured lawmaker blamed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the incident.

BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured in the chaos outside Parliament, when INDIA bloc MPs, demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, came face to face with BJP lawmakers, who were protesting, alleging that the Congress has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi rushed to RML Hospital to see the injured lawmakers. Chouhan said that the injured MP has been given stitches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that BJP MPs Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Singh were pushed.

He said, ”They (Opposition) protest every day. They have been indulging in sloganeering etc everyday, For the first time, BJP MPs were protesting at Makar Dwar today. They were protesting against the misinformation being spread by Congress.”

An agitated Rijiju asked, ”Who has given him (Rahul Gandhi) the right to push? They (Cong MPs) pushed and assaulted… if other MPs also start, what will happen then ?”

He said, ”Pahalwani dikhane ka kya matlab yeh akhara hai ? (No wrestling match is taking place here)”.

He asked, ”Is this his personal property ? Who has given him the right to attack MPs? His frustration is showing. He (Rahul) doesn’t believe in democracy”

Rijiju demanded that Rahul Gandhi must issue an apology to the nation and to the MPs he has caused injury. He said Rahul and Congress MPs used physical strength

The injured Sarangi, who was in his wheelchair, told reporters, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down…I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me…”

In his defence, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened…Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in…The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called this happening as ‘gundagardi’ of Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm.