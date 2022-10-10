BJP MP guns TRS over wrong map in poster

Telangana’s ruling government under TRS land up into a new controversy over wrong map of India on a hoarding by the party. A twitter row sparked after a Telangana BJP MP termed it an insult to the Constitution.

Member of Lok Sabha from the Nizamabad constituency, Arvind Dharmapuri alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has displayed the wrong map of India and termed it as an insult to the Constitution and integrity of India.

TRS had recently changed its name to BRS in a grand event to expand the party nation-wide.

The BJP MP took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

The hoarding with India’s map and a picture of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao was put up by some local leaders of TRS.

Dharmapuri mentioned that Article 1 of The Constitution of India, defined the territory of India. According to the Article, entire Jammu & Kashmir is part of India.

The BJP MP took a jibe on CM KCR , that by removing Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the Indian map, KCR is backing Pakistan. He wrote that this map is promoted and supported by Pakistan.

“Is KCR following the legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyderabad State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching the national party,” questioned Dharampuri.

KCR की BRS पार्टी ने भारत के नक़्शे को गलत दिखाया हैं! यह हमारे भारत के संविधान और अखंडता का अपमान हैं। Acc. to Article 1 of The Constitution of India, territory of our country is defined and entire Jammu & Kashmir is part of India.

Earlier, BJP supporter Sagar Goud posted the picture of hoarding along with his tweet tagging the Hyderabad Police. He demanded booking of a case.

Look at the India map in this poster. @cyberabadpolice can you book a case on this?

This is at Somajiguda signal.

Reacting to the allegations, TRS supporter Chada Srujan Reddy said, “You need to go to eye doctor so you can see the map correctly.”