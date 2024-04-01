BJP moves EC against TMC’s Piyush Panda over derogatory remarks on Modi

The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar against Trinamool Congress leader Piyush Panda for making derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its complaint, the saffron party alleged that the remarks by the TMC leader were serious violations of provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the model code of conduct.

“Calling a Prime Minister of the country ‘Madman’ and ‘Fraud” is most unbecoming of any leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse. The derogatory statement not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination and defamatory with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public,” the BJP said in its complaint.

“TMC leader Piyush Panda has taken objectionable recourse to demean the OBC community. He has made a public statement that polishing shoes is a befitting job for the members of the OBC community. Since he made this unacceptable statement in a public rally, thus, it cannot be construed as an isolated incident. The TMC has given instructions to its leaders to unleash highly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the OBC community,” it said.

The BJP has also alleged that the TMC leader has committed an unpardonable act by bringing religion into the elections.

“He claimed in the video that only Brahmins have the right to inaugurate the Ram Mandir and the Teli community is just meant to do meager jobs of polishing shoes. Considering the religious and casteist remarks and comments, it appears that these statements have been made with the primary intention of garnering votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by vowing the particular community to create a divide among them,” the complaint said.

Further, the BJP requested the Election Commission to order the post to be removed from all social media platforms.

“To direct lodging of an FIR against Piyush Panda, pass prohibitory orders against him and ban him from campaigning for the rest of the period,” it said.