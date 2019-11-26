As the Supreme Court today announced that Maharashtra will go for floor test tomorrow and all MLAs must take oath before 5 pm till Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a meeting of its 105 MLAs at the Garware Sports Club in Mumbai at 9 pm today.

The BJP on Tuesday said it respects the Supreme Court’s direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and expressed confidence that the party will prove its majority.

“We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority and we will show it,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters.

“We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai,” said BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve.

The top court in its verdict said, all MLAs must take oath before 5 pm till Wednesday, administered by a pro tem speaker which will be “videographed” and voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan reserved their order on the urgent plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to swear in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar of NCP as the Deputy Chief Minister on Monday. In their joint plea, the three parties have urged the top court to order an immediate floor test.