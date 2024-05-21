BJP MLA’s grandson commits suicide over love affair

The grandson of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his rented room at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vijay Dangi (21). He was from Khilchipur town in Rajgarh district of MP and was presently living alone in a rented room in the Anil Godha Estate Colony in Indore. He was pursuing his final year LLB course from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Indore.

Sources said that police found a suicide note from the room, in which the deceased stated that he was committing suicide by his own will and no was responsible for it.

Sources added that the police also recovered some belongings of a girl and some teddy bears from the room and the deceased has mentioned in his suicide note that no one must disturb those articles. Prima facie it was suspected that the boy took the extreme step in connection with a love affair.

The deceased Vijay Dangi’s paternal grandfather is Hajarilal Dangi, the sitting BJP MLA from Khilchipur state assembly seat in MP.

Police officials said they are probing the case from all possible angles and further investigations are on in the matter.