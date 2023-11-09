BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon alias Gopalji died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

According to family sources, he breathed his last at Medanta hospital here at around 10.30 am.

Tandon, who represented Lucknow ( East) constituency., is the son of former Bihar and Madhya Pradesh governor late Lalji Tandon.

His family said he was ill and bedridden for the past several months. He is survived by his wife and a child.

Gopalji was a cabinet minister in the first regime of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The last rites will be done Thursday evening, ” the source said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Adityanath expressed their grief over the death of the BJP MLA. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, also conveyed his condolences.