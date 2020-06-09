Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP, accusing the party of “making world record in telling lies” while conducting its virtual rallies ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

“Heard that after Bihar, crores of rupees are being spent on a virtual rally in Bengal to make a world record. The BJP is claiming these are not poll rallies. So, why are attempts being made to reach to the booth level? In reality, the BJP is making world record in telling lies,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted (in Hindi).

सुना है बिहार की तरह आज प. बंगाल में भी अरबों खर्च करके विश्व रिकार्ड बनाने वाली एक ‘खर्चुअल रैली’… या ‘वर्चुअल रैली’ हो रही है। दावा ये है कि ये चुनावी रैलियां नहीं हैं तो फिर बूथ स्तर तक इन्हें पहुँचाने के प्रयास क्यों? दरअसल भाजपा झूठ का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना रही है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 9, 2020

In another tweet, the SP leader demanded tough action by the central government regarding what he called Chinese Army’s intrusion into the Indian territory in Ladakh for the last one month.

He said that since the BJP takes all decisions on its own it is feeling weak on the Chinese intrusion issue, though the people and the opposition were supporting it.

The Assembly elections are slated to be held in October in Bihar and in the first half of next year in West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the online campaign for Bihar’s upcoming assembly election on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shah kicked off BJP’s virtual poll campaign for 2021 Assembly election, today.

In the campaign, the Home Minister’s most messages were for the migrant workers. Both the centre and the state government had come under harsh criticism over the migrant workers crisis.

“Leaders are trying to hoodwink the people of Bihar. But you should distance yourself from these talks, especially migrant workers. Remember, the whole country appreciates you. When you look at the foundations of the developed states,” he said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar too has started video conferencing with his party workers with the plan to touch base with party workers.