BJP makes a hat-trick from Delhi winning all seven Lok Sabha seats

The BJP made a hat-trick in Delhi sweeping all seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital while the Opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, drew a blank.

The BJP had won the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 and 2019.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and Congress contested the seven seats in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats. The seven parliamentary constituencies are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

According to the results declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, BJP’s candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency won by a margin of 1,24,333 votes defeating AAP’s INDIA candidate Sahi Ram Pehalwan.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is currently the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Meanwhile, Praveen Khandelwal, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, registered victory by a margin of 89,325 votes defeating Congress’ J P Agarwal, the INDIA bloc candidate.

Another prominent BJP candidate, Bansuri Swaraj, won the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 78,370 votes defeating AAP’s Somnath Bharti from the INDIA bloc.

BJP candidate and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari retained the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from the INDIA.

In the East Delhi constituency, BJP’s Harsh Malhotra registered victory by defeating AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar from the INDIA.

In the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya emerged victorious by defeating Congress’ Udit Raj from the INDIA bloc.

In the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat was the winning candidate. She defeated AAP’s Mahabal Mishra, an INDIA bloc candidate.

The number of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies was 162.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am across the seven constituencies amid elaborate security arrangements.

Delhi went to polls on May 25 in a single phase on all seven seats in a close contest between the BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

According to the ECI, Delhi recorded a total voter turnout of 58.69 per cent. The polling across all the seven constituencies passed off smoothly and peacefully.