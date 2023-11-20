BJP looking through binoculars to find CM candidate but in vain: Priyanka in Raj

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said the BJP is scattered in Rajasthan and its leaders are looking through binoculars to find a chief ministerial candidate but in vain.

Her remarks come in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that Congress leaders had been trying to run each other out in the last five years.

“His (Modi) party is completely scattered. On every poll tour, he looks through binoculars in the entire Rajasthan to find his party’s chief ministerial candidate, but runs out of luck,” Gandhi told a poll meeting in Ajmer district held in support of Congress candidate Raghu Sharma and other party contestants.

“When big leaders come to address poll meetings, voters can gauge their experience and also see whether their governance was good enough. All of you listen to us as well as leaders of the BJP… and can see how much weight the Congress carries and is a better alternative,” she said.

Drawing parallels with another poll-going state of Madhya Pradesh, the AICC general secretary questioned, “There has been a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for 18 years, but whenever its leaders stand on the stage, they ask for votes in the name of religion and caste. The government has been in power for 18 years, why don’t you ask for votes based on your work?”