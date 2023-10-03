BJP leadership assesses Dhami government’s performance

The BJP’s Central leadership has again started assessing Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s performance.

The party General Secretary V Satish during his two-day visit held meetings with state leaders to understand if it will help the organisation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls or not.

Satish also sought the opinion of the local RSS unit on the Dhami government’s performance.

The Dhami government is going all out to make the Uttarakhand global investors summit in December a big event.

However, the BJP’s central leadership has begun taking stock of its performance over the last one and a half years.

Going by the information shared by the state BJP leaders, V Satish met most of the senior state leaders, Cabinet ministers, former Chief Ministers Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank and Trivendra Singh Rawat and RSS Prant Pracharak Dr Shailendra in person to seek their opinions in Dhami government’s working.

Top BJP functionaries have confided that while Ministers, MLAs and organisational leaders in general spoke good about the government, two ministers wanted more freedom to work.

On Sunday, the BJP national General Secretary held a second round of talks with the state General Secretaries after the first meeting on Saturday and asked them to keep workers in good stead if the party wants to repeat its 2019 General Election performance in Uttarakhand.