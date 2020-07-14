After senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, a delegation of senior state party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind to demand a CBI probe into his death, on Tuesday and alleged that ‘jungle raj’ prevailed in West Bengal.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, in charge of West Bengal BJP unit affairs, said, “Jungle Raj is prevailing in West Bengal. We do not trust any agency of West Bengal. So, the entire case should be investigated by the CBI.”

The senior BJP leader alleged that the MLA was “killed” and was not a suicide case as it is made out to be.

Vijayvargiya told reporters that he had apprised the President of the situation and sought his intervention for the “sake of justice”. Union Minister Babul Supriyo was also present on the occasion.

The body of the BJP MLA was found hanging by a rope in West Bengal on Monday. The state BJP accused the ruling TMC for the death of Ray.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment, a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes, on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

State police had recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the BJP MLA and dubbed it a case of suicide.

The BJP is observing a 12-hour bandh across north Bengal on Tuesday to protest against this “mysterious” death of its MLA, which has become the latest BJP-TMC flashpoint in the state.

Yesterday, party president JP Nadda, had called it a suspected murder as he had tweeted, “the suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable.”